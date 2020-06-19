Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Additional Victims After Mail Theft Suspect Arrested

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of mail tampering and mail theft in recent weeks.

Tips lead to a search warrant that was conducted at the home of Landa Raquel Ledford, 46 of Prince Frederick, MD, where stolen mail and property was recovered. Ledford, a suspect in these cases, has been charged with Theft Scheme from $1500 to under $25,000 for the reported thefts.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional victims who may have had mail tampered with or stolen.

If you believe you may have been the victim of mail theft, please contact Det. J. Livingston at Justin.livingston@Calvertcountymd.gov.

