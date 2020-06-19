AUDIO: 15-Year-Old Transported to Trauma Center After Stabbing in Lusby

June 19, 2020

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 12994 Barreda Boulevard in Lusby, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 15-year-old with a laceration to the abdomen.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the victims injuries, and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


