Southern Maryland Law Enforcement Summit Meeting with St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles County Sheriff’s

The three sheriffs of the region are scheduled to meet on Friday, June 19, 2020, at a Southern Maryland Law Enforcement Summit at the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick Campus in rooms 103-105 of Building B.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry will be convening in a closed-door work session from 1-3 pm, but will address media representatives immediately following the meeting.

At the summit, the sheriffs will be discussing improving law enforcement best practices, including inservice training, academy training, use-of-force components and related policies across all divisions of the local sheriff’s offices.

At 3 pm, the sheriffs will meet with media representatives to share what was discussed and the next steps forward.