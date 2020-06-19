Southern Maryland Law Enforcement Summit Meeting with St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles County Sheriff’s

June 19, 2020

The three sheriffs of the region are scheduled to meet on Friday, June 19, 2020, at a Southern Maryland Law Enforcement Summit at the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick Campus in rooms 103-105 of Building B.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry will be convening in a closed-door work session from 1-3 pm, but will address media representatives immediately following the meeting.

At the summit, the sheriffs will be discussing improving law enforcement best practices, including inservice training, academy training, use-of-force components and related policies across all divisions of the local sheriff’s offices.

At 3 pm, the sheriffs will meet with media representatives to share what was discussed and the next steps forward.

