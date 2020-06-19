St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglary Suspect in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary to motor vehicle investigation.

On Monday, June 15, 2020, the victim reported that someone broke into the victim’s parked school buses and appeared to be living in them. The buses were parked in the 22600 block of Three Notch Road in California.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. 78035 or email gray.maloy@stmarysmd.com. Case # 37604-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

