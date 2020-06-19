Charles County Public Schools Offering Summer Learning Activities and Programs for Students

The 2019-20 school year may be over for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students, but learning opportunities continue through the summer. Below is a summary of available opportunities for students at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Some opportunities are free and/or by invitation only from school system staff, while others are open for registration and may have registration fees. A complete guide is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/images/academics/CCPS_2020SummerOpportunities.pdf.

Early childhood programs, learning opportunities

Support for students entering kindergarten, free to identified students in need

CCPS staff is identifying students from each elementary school who completed prekindergarten and need additional summer academic support. Students will receive small group instruction through Microsoft Teams on school readiness skills, language, literacy and math. Sessions will run four times a week for 30 minutes. The program is designed to help students prepare for kindergarten. School staff are contacting parents directly to enroll students.

Judy Center offering early childhood virtual tutoring, no cost to participate

The Judy Center is offering virtual tutoring for students in the three-year-old and prekindergarten programs at Eva Turner and Dr. Samuel A. Mudd elementary schools. Teachers will recommend students and contact families directly to enroll their child. Students already enrolled in tutoring through the Judy Centers also will receive an invitation to participate. Staff will use WebEx live meetings to hold small group tutoring sessions on school readiness, literacy and math skills. Sessions will run for about four weeks, two to three times a week for 45 minutes. Parents will be provided with materials to support the tutoring sessions.

Free virtual toddler playgroups, parent participation and registration required

CCPS is hosting virtual toddler playgroups for children ages 18 months to 4 years old who live in Charles County. The playgroups are free and registration is required. Four playgroups are available and meet weekly through WebEx for 30 minutes for four weeks. Parent/guardian or caregiver participation is required. Supporting materials will be mailed home to all registered families. Registration is first come, first served for 25 children per session. Click the specific session below to register.

Four sessions are available:

Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., June 23 through July 14;

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., June 25 through July 16;

Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., July 21 through Aug. 11; or

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., July 23 through Aug. 13.



Virtual enrichment camps, cost is $50 per session

Weekly virtual enrichment camps are available for students entering kindergarten through Grade 8. Camps begin the week of July 6 and are available in two sessions: morning, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and afternoon, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Camps include topics such as interactive fitness and busy bookworms, to environmental art and getting crafty with literacy.

Cost of each camp per session is $50. Teachers will use Microsoft Teams to interact with campers; participants must have technology and internet access. Select camps may be offered face-to-face at a school site in late July and early August. CCPS is offering two free camps to students identified for free and reduced-price meals. Click here to register. More information about virtual camp offerings is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/summer-enrichment-camps.

Project based summer enrichment camps for elementary school students, cost is $125 per student

Elementary school students in Grades 1-5 can participate in project-based learning camps this summer. Projects will focus on building critical thinking and problem solving skills, collaboration, communication, creativity and innovation. Participants will explore academic concepts through hands-on experiments that apply to real-world situations. Camps run July 6-24, and technology and internet access is required. Cost of the camp is $125 per student. Teachers will meet daily with students through Teams. Parents should register their child for a camp according to their child’s grade assignment for the 2020-21 school year. Click here to register.

Academic support for elementary school students, free for identified students in need

Elementary school students in Grades 1-5 in need of additional math and reading supports will be offered small group guided reading and math instruction this summer. This may include students who are below grade level in reading or those who did not participate in distance learning in the spring. School staff will identify students and contact families directly. Teachers will use Teams to provide two 30-minute lessons each week in math and reading. CCPS will provide families with guided reading books and math materials.

Summer Olympics – Go for the Gold for elementary school students

Elementary school students in kindergarten through Grade 5 can participate in the free CCPS Summer Olympics Go for the Gold learning program. The program features paper activities in math, reading, social studies, and science students can complete at their own pace. Content includes choice boards of reading and math activities, and tasks where students apply science and social studies concepts to real-world applications. Activities will be available July 2 in a paper format at the 11 meal sites. Students who complete the activities will receive an Olympic-style medal. Activities will also be posted at ccboe.com July 2.

Middle school program

Free project-based summer enrichment projects for middle school students

Middle school students can participate in virtual projects that will test their problem-solving skills and require creativity. Four weeklong projects are available for students to complete. Projects begin July 6. On Mondays, teachers will share an introductory video with students through Teams with content to guide students through the project. Teachers will be available daily from 10 to 11 a.m. to assist students with independent projects.

Paper projects will be available for pick up at meal sites for students without technology access. Packets for projects one and two will be available at meal sites on July 2. Packets for projects three and four will be available at meal sites on July 17.

High school level programs, learning opportunities

Advanced Placement (AP) boot camps, no cost for students

CCPS is offering free boot camps for students entering Grades 10-12 who are enrolled in specific AP courses. Camps begin the week of Aug. 3 and cover course requirements and pacing, as well as the design of the College Board AP exam. CCPS AP teachers will lead the camps and use AP level resources to reinforce important content, themes, and reading and writing skills relevant to each course. Registration is available online at https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/ap-summer-boot-camp/ on a first-come, first-served basis. Students will meet virtually on Microsoft Teams for two hours a day, four days a week. Camps are available Aug. 3-6, Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 17-20.

College transition programs, no cost to identified students

CCPS is offering college planning support to rising seniors who have an IEP. Case managers will recommend students and contact families to participate. Students will participate in a virtual college-level course with an instructor from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM). Students who successfully complete the course will earn three college credits. The course runs twice a week for six weeks through Aug. 14. Students will receive coursework and assignments to complete.

CCPS is also piloting a self-advocacy course for high school students who have an IEP. Case managers will recommend students to learn about becoming active participants in their individual IEP and transition planning services. Through this course, students will learn to identify their strengths and needs, understand their rights and responsibilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Act, identify future interests and set goals. Students will receive four hours of virtual instruction each week for four weeks, and one hour of individual instruction per week. Staff will contact parents to enroll their child in the course.

Special education programs

Opportunities for special education students, no cost to families

Extended learning opportunities are available for special education students. Extended services will be provided for students with a focus on IEP goals. Continued learning opportunities will be available for students identified by their special education case managers. Teachers will work with families to deliver direct instruction through live Microsoft Teams sessions twice a week for four weeks. Parents of students identified for these services will be contacted directly by school staff.