Stacy L. Farnese, 50, of Port Republic, Maryland passed away June 18, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home. Stacy was born on October 9, 1969 in Washington D.C. to Robert and Shirley Waddell. After graduating from High School, Stacy went on to get her Nursing Degree and went to work as a home health care nurse for many years.

Stacy was a very charitable person who would crochet and make quilts for “Quilts of Valor”, an organization who donates quilts to Veterans. She was all heart and never wanted to be center of attention.

Stacy is survived by her husband, Neil Farnese, children; Rachel and Timothy Hull, Christopher Farnese and Hana Farnese. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Natalie Hull and her parents Robert and Shirley Waddell. Stacy is preceded in death by her brother, Robert D. Waddell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road. Port Republic, Maryland. Interment is private. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice.