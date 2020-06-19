Louis W. “Butch” Parks, Sr., 74, a lifelong resident of Deale, MD passed away June 17, 2020. Butch was born October 17, 1945 in Baltimore, MD to Virginia Bates and Alvin S. Parks, and was raised in Deale. He attended Deale Elementary and Southern High School in Lothian where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America, graduating in 1964. Butch worked as a farmer, and also worked with his father at his family owned restaurant and tavern in Deale. He later opened Parks Liquors and Parks Steamed Crabs, and also worked as a self-employed dump truck operator. He married Pam Whittington April 18, 1981 and they lived and raised their family in Deale. Butch was a charter member of the Deale Elks Lodge 2528, and a member of the Shady Side Moose Lodge. Butch enjoyed farming, boating, cutting grass, antique vehicles, and listening to country music, especially Vince Gill.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert Parks. He is survived by his wife Pam, a son Louis W. Parks, Jr. and daughter Laura M. Parks, both of Deale, and a daughter Lucille M. Parks (Tommy Pearson) of Shady Side. He is also survived by grandchildren Louis W. Parks III, Cassie Parks, Jacob Parks, Joseph Fox, Andrew Fox, Luke Fox, Maggie Pearson, and Virginia Pearson, and a great-granddaughter Savannah Parks.

Please be advised that the interment at St. James’ Parish will be open to the public. We will be live streaming the service for Butch on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12:50 PM. The services will begin at 1:00 PM.