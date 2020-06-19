Janet Mae Conrad Roush brought joy to those around her for 88 plus years. This elegant woman touched many lives in a truly graceful, caring manner. Even in her last few weeks of life she told strangers and family alike how beautiful they were or that she loved them. During her final days, her daughter Terri and her family were granted visitation in person. Janet’s three grandchildren made incredible treks during COVID-19 to be with her. She then passed peacefully in the presence of her daughter Kimberly via Skype on June 15, 2020.

Janet Mae Conrad, was born in Rochester, PA on March 12, 1932. She was the youngest of Loretta Fern McKinnon Conrad and Clarence John Conrad’s three children. Janet was Rochester High School’s May Queen, graduating in 1950. She attended Edinboro State Teachers College, graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. As a freshman at Edinboro, Janet Conrad was chosen Queen of the Sweetheart Ball. Upon graduation, she taught at Five Points School in Hopewell Township.

Janet Conrad married US Navy Ensign Harold “Bud” Elmer Roush on November 26, 1954. They had two daughters, Kimberly Dawn, b. 1956, and Terri Lynn, b. 1959. They moved from Lancaster, PA to Santa Clara, CA in the early 1960’s. In Santa Clara Janet C. Roush was selected from over 300 applicants for a very coveted teaching position. She turned down this position to devote her time to raising their two daughters. The Roush family moved to Cherry Hill, NJ in 1966.

Janet loved to spend her time with family, friends and our collies. She enjoyed painting, visiting art museums, golfing and bible study. Janet was a devout Christian. She also played a wicked game of cards. She was a great sport about camping and boating with Bud and the girls. No matter where she lived, she developed lifelong friendships. Janet always dressed beautifully and created a lovely home in Cherry Hill which she maintained, even after Bud’s devastating early death in 1992, until 2016. As the severity of Janet’s vascular dementia due to congestive heart failure increased, Terri and Steve Waller graciously cared for her in their home in Broomes Island, MD until 2019. Since the summer of 2019 she lived in assisted living then nursing care where she continued to delight people with her lovely and gentle spirit.

Her grandchildren called her “Blue Grandma” because she frequently wore blue. She is survived by Kimberly Dawn Roush & spouse Scott D. Lewis, Terri Lynn Roush Waller & spouse Stephen Waller, Grandson Lieutenant Commander Brian Waller (USCG) & spouse Angela Waller, Grandson Richard Waller & spouse Sabina Waller, Granddaughter Kristin Waller & fiancé Thomas Staskowski. She is also survived by sister-in-law Carolyn V. Conrad, niece Loretta Rooney & spouse Tim Rooney, niece Cindy Brigham & spouse Ronn Brigham, grand-niece Jaymie Brigham & fiancé Jared Linscombe, niece Judy Nail & spouse Bill Nail. She was preceded in death by her brother Clarence Conrad Jr, a WW II bomber pilot, and sister Dawna C. Radtke. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Harold Elmer Roush (b. Oct 10, 1931/d. Jan 7,1992). Janet’s body will be buried next to Bud’s in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Due to COVID-19 we are not conducting a memorial and will not be gathering at the grave site. In lieu of a gathering to celebrate the life and beautiful spirit of Janet Roush, we ask instead that every day you carry forward Janet’s gift of telling someone they are beautiful or you love them.

Donations in memory of Janet C. Roush can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, Medford, NJ.