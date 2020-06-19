Catherine Louise Hall, 82, of Huntingtown, MD passed away on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born in 1937 to Albert and Edith Miller.

She was predeceased by her husband John E. Hall. She is survived by her children, Michael Hall, Patricia Bradburn, Ronald Hall, Jeanette Hall, and John Hall. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and her brother; Ray Miller of Atherns, OH and sister Linda Miller; of Breezy Point, MD.

All services are private.