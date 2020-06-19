Sandra “Sandy” (Teears) Black, 78

Sandra “Sandy” (Teears) Black age 78, of Washburn, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Ozarks Methodist Manor in Marionville, MO.

She was born October 6, 1941 in the radio station at Zarephath, NJ. She was the daughter of Elmer Daniel and Maxine (Hibler) Smith. On August 12, 2000 in Lexington Park, MD, she was united in marriage to Ronnie Black, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Mark Teears (Karen) of Greensboro, NC; two daughters, Colleen Coombs (Dale) of Great Mills, MD and Cynthia Teears of Lexington Park, MD; four grandchildren, Christy Coombs, Jamey Coombs (Victoria), Sarah Cohen and Zachariah Cohen, three step-grandchildren, Michael, Ashley & Shane Roa, two great grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas, and five step-great grandchildren, Kellen, Aryahna, Cory, Ava and Mia. Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Danny Smith.

As a young child she lived in “Lexington Manor” (which was known as “The Flattops”) until they moved into the house “her Daddy” built in Great Mills, MD. She lived in Southern Maryland most of her life. In 1959, Sandy graduated from Great Mills High School. She then received her Associates Degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. She married Thomas Russell Teears and stayed at home as a wonderful wife and mother until her children were in school.

Some of her favorite pastimes were traveling, camping, cooking, and music. She played the piano, loved Elvis and could often be seen happily driving around in one of her cute sports cars (including her “PINK” Mustang). Sandy was very active at the Lexington Park United Methodist Church for many years. She sang in the choir, served in various positions in the United Methodist Women’s Group, taught Sunday School, and loved the fellowship there. She also attended SAYSF Bible Church and the Lexington Park Baptist Church.

She worked as a receptionist for Dr. Kaplan in St. Mary’s County once her children began elementary school and served as the church secretary for Lexington Park Baptist Church. She was a dedicated U.S. Government (DOD) employee at Crystal City, VA and at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, MD until her retirement.

After her marriage to Ronnie Black in 2000, she moved to Washburn, MO and made it her home. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cassville, MO, where she was very active in the Woman’s Group. She loved traveling with Ronnie and her time on the farm. She was a great friend to many and was a fun-loving Mother and Grandma.

There will be a Funeral Service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, 20850 Langley Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, 22340 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.