Nelson Kyle Eaton, 32

Nelson Kyle Eaton, born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, 1988 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland, lost his battle of survival on Sunday, June 14th, 2020 in Calvert County, Maryland.

He is the son of Theresa Minton McNeely and Paul ”Buddy” Eaton Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Gracie Rose and his stepson, Jacob. He is also survived by his sisters, Natalie ”Niki” Hudson (spouse: Preston) and Alaina Mendez (spouse: Greg) and brothers, Richard Mullen (spouse: Teressa) and Ryan Mullen. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins on his mothers side. Nelson is preceded in death by Laura, the love of his life and the mother of his children. On his fathers side he is survived by stepmother, Joann and siblings Bobby and Jenny Burns as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nelson lived in Calvert County Maryland and worked as a Flooring Mechanic side by side with his brother Richie for several years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding, four wheeling, and listening to music of all genres and sang and dance like nobody was watching. He may have even enjoyed having tea parties complete with make-up and tiaras with his little girls. Nelson has a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh that would light up a room. His favorite thing in the world was spending quality time with his loved ones. Nelson was affectionately known as “Nelly” or even “Uncle Babe” you may have even heard “SWAP” a time or two. He will be missed deeply and cherished for eternity.

The services for Nelson will be live streamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday, June 20, starting at 3:30 PM.