Murray B. Hundert, 100 years old, of Solomons, MD (formerly of Livingston, NJ) passed away on June 13, 2020.

Murray was born on September 15, 1919 in New York City to Israel and Clara Hundert. He had one younger brother, Irwin Hundert.

Murray graduated from Brooklyn College and then on to New York University where he earned a PhD in Chemistry in 1948. He worked in the chemical industry for many years. While still working in industry, he began teaching Chemistry part time. He found he loved sharing his knowledge with college students and decided to teach full time. He taught Chemistry at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, NJ until 1986, when he retired from FDU. But he didn’t stop working. He continued with consulting work that had begun when he was teaching.

Murray Hundert had many interests that he enjoyed pursuing. He loved working in his yard and garden. He loved travelling. He and his wife Rose together visited almost every continent. They enjoyed the sites on all of their journeys and also the many people they met.

Murray’s greatest love was for his lovely wife, Rose and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved travelling to visit their family. They would drive to Nova Scotia every year for leisurely vacations with their son Eric and his family. They particularly enjoyed their annual lobster roasts.

They would drive to Southern Maryland every year for visits with their son Steve and his family. They came bringing delicious New Jersey bagels, and left with delicious Maryland Crab to take home and share with friends.

Murray and Rose celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in September of 2019. Murray and his whole family celebrated his 100th birthday in August, 2019.

Murray was a most kind and generous man. Everyone who met him was touched by his gentle manner, his curious spirit, his intelligence, and his happiness with his life. He leaves behind friends and family who will miss him. He is survived by his wife Rose Kordish Hundert of Lusby (though she will always be “Brooklyn Rose”. Sons Eric of Nova Scotia, Canada and Steve (Betsy), of Leonardtown. Grandchildren, Thian (Sandy), Asa, Sam (Feng) , Jacob and Amos. Great-grandchildren Meredith, Ella, Jocelyn, and Henry.

In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

