20 Year-Old Port Tobacco Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Charles County

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, at approximately 10:52 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 6 (Port Tobacco Road) in the area of Buck Mountain Place in Port Tobacco.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. Senior Trooper W. Scarlett of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2014 Ford Focus operated by Jaycee Lynn Vermillion, 20, of Port Tobacco, was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 6 in the area of Buck Mountain Place. Vermillion lost control of the vehicle, and it traveled off the roadway, struck a driveway, became airborne and traveled through a wooded area. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting Vermillion.

Vermillion was transported to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, at approximately 7:37 a.m., Vermillion succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Speed, driver error and drug impairment are suspected factors in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper A. Sabock and Senior Trooper W. Scarlett (CRS) of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (20-MSP-020852)

