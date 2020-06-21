Personnel from St. Mary’s and Charles County Assist in Body Recovery in Montross, Virginia

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at approximately 3:47 a.m., crews from Seventh District VFD and the Charles County Dive Team responded to the 600 block of Edgewater Lane in Montross County, VA, to assist for the reported subject in the water.

Firefighters and Boat 5 arrived on scene in the Lower Machodoc Creek at 4:20 a.m., and were advised that one adult male was unaccounted for after jumping off of a pier at the residence.

After searches of the area and shoreline by Boat 5, Westmoreland Boats 3 and 5 along with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 were unsuccessful, Boat 5 deployed side scan sonar.

Crews completed scans of the area with a crew member from Boat 5 entering the water to recover the victim at approximately 6:40 a.m.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

