No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Hollywood

On Friday, June 19, 2020, at approximately 10:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 26096 Jones Wharf Road and Drum Cliff Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Hollywood extricated the patient in approximately 10 minutes.

The driver signed care refusal forms on the scene, and no injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

