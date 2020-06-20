Chief Hank Stawinski Announces Resignation; County Executive Names New Interim Chief

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski resigned on Thursday after 27 years with the department. Chief Stawinski served as Chief of Police since 2016. During his tenure, he oversaw a continued drop in crime in the county as well as the opening of our new District VIII police station.

On Friday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks appointed Assistant Chief Hector Velez the Interim Chief of Police as the process for selecting a permanent Chief now begins.

“I am honored to serve as Interim Chief of Police and so proud to continue to serve to the residents of Prince George’s County. As Interim Chief, I will work every day to make proud our officers and our citizens. I’d also like to express my gratitude to Chief Stawinski for his decades of service and years of friendship. I wish him well in all of his future endeavors,” said Interim Chief Velez.

Interim Chief Velez marks his 26th year with the Prince George’s County Police Department tomorrow. He has served as Assistant Chief since 2016.

