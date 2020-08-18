UPDATE: The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille in Wildewood Shopping Center is Now Hiring

UPDATE: The Greene Turtle in the Wildewood Shopping Center is now hiring! Stop by the location Monday – Friday 9am-6pm to see Manny & Shelby for more information!

6/20/2020: The Greene Turtle is coming soon to California, Maryland, and just in time for football season! The owners of The Greene Turtle, Laplata are excited to expand their shell at the Wildewood Shopping Center in St. Mary’s County.

They will be in the building where previous owners Cheeseburgers in Paradise were located.

The Greene Turtle started in Ocean City as a place where beer was king and the “menu” consisted of a barrel of peanuts. Over time, we’ve grown an obsession with making good food and a belief that staying true to ourselves is what matters most. We make hearty food using fresh ingredients and highlight the blue crab dishes that are authentic to the Mid-Atlantic!

Progress and updates can be followed here. Https://www.facebook.com/TheGreeneTurtleCaliforniaMD

