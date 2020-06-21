Two Flown to Area Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole in Dameron

On Friday, June 19, 2020, at approximately 10:48 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of St. Jerome’s Neck Road and Three Notch Road in Dameron, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with two subjects trapped and unconscious.

The 911 caller, a Park Ranger, reported a single vehicle off the roadway with two occupants trapped and unconscious.

First arriving units found a Ford pickup truck off the roadway and into a utility pole with two occupants trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters from NAS Webster Field, and Ridge extricated both patients in approximately 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 responded and landed at a nearby landing zone where both patients were transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

