Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect After Assault with Machete in Huntingtown

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at approximately 2:10 a.m., the suspect pictured below, an unknown Latino male, assaulted the victim with a machete. The incident occurred on Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his forearm and hand as a result of the attack.

Anyone who can identify the suspect and has any information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Richard Cress of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, or via email: richard.cress@calvertcount ymd.gov.

Please refer to case #20-31964 when providing information or feel free to use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our mobile app. The app is available to both Android and iPhone/ios phones, to download visit: https://apps.myocv.com/ share/a39520678



Updates will be provided when they become available.

