On Sunday, June 21, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Southampton Drive and Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find blood and shell casings in the roadway of Windsor Drive near Southampton Drive.

No known injuries were reported at the time.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab responded to the scene, the incident is under investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.