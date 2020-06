On June 20 at 11:21 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Church Road near Mason Springs Road in Indian Head for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed Rudolph Cleveland Posey, Jr., 63, of Nanjemoy, was operating an SUV southbound on Smallwood Church Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Posey was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

PFC D. Walker of the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.