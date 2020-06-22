Two Injured, One Flown After Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

On Monday, June 22, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and College Circle in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle accident with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with with one subject trapped.

Firefighters extricated the occupant in under 5 minutes.

One patient was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. One patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

