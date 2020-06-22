Come Support Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and Our Local Businesses on July 3, 2020, at the Hollywood Firehouse!

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is excited to announce our first of many to come “Food Truck Fridays”.

This will serve as a fundraising opportunity for your local fire department along with a chance for small businesses to showcase their food.

Please come support them on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., at the Hollywood Firehouse parking lot.

Food Trucks Attending are:

Nicollettis Pizza

The Jamaican Grill

Linda’s On The Go

Olde Town Pub “Wing Wagon”

McKay’s Food Land

Blue Wind Gourmet

Bailey’s Shaved Ice

Mrs. Moo’s Corner “Ice Cream”

ATM’s and Seating are provided on-site for those interested. Along with music and corn-hole!

