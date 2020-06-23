St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served in May 2020

Criminal Summons Served May 2020

05/03/20- Cedtwan Devonta Long, age 23 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. T. Snyder# 342. CASE# 16624-20

05/04/20- Davon Amonie Barnes, age 24 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Theft by Cpl. Graves# 201. CASE# 67629-20

05/0420- John Irvin Eberwein, age 49 of Mechanicsville- Violate Protective Order, Harass: Course of Conduct and Telephone Misuse by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 26921-10

05/05/20- David Christen Howell, age 22 of Leonardtown- Sex Abuse of Minor by Cpl. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 27901-20

05/06/20- Joshua William Pease, age 38 of Mechanicsville- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 26656-20

05/07/20- Raqelle Dashawn Robinson, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Burgess# 355. CASE# 26497-20

05/08/20- John NMN Money III, age 47 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Wilson# 370. CASE# 28744-20

05/09/20- Jeremy John Weller, age 39 of Lexington Park- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking by Dep. Wilson# 370. CASE# 25997-20

05/09/20- Robert Darnell Willett, age 57 of no fixed address- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking and Theft by DFC. Budd# 325. CASE# 15943-20

05/11/20- Gregory Wayne Arnold, age 47 of Callaway- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Hill# 361. CASE# 21938-20



05/12/20- Shara Quincyona Nolan, age 26 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 26844-20

05/13/20- Lawrence Alvin Hoffman, age 53 of Avenue- Aggravated Animal Cruelty by Dep. Hersh# 343. CASE# 28693-20

05/13/20- Joseph Kenneth Alvey, age 51 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree and Harass: a Course of Conduct by Dep. Hersh# 343. CASE# 29814-20

05/13/20- Harvey Richard McKenzie, age 47 of Avenue- Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, and Negligent Driving by Dep. Hersh# 343. CASE# 28693-20

05/14/20- Sherry Lee Knott, age 39 of Coltons Point- Sex Offender/Fail to Notify by Det. Hulse# 218

05/15/20- Jermaine Morquise Cyrus, age 25 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Luffey# 352. CASE# 24468-20

05/15/20- Sharika Lynette Milburn, age 30 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Burgess# 355. CASE# 29383-20

05/16/20- Quinton Marquis Remied, age 23 of no fixed address- Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 45267-20

05/16/20- Carson O’Neil Jones, age 45 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Haas# 367. CASE# 30188-20

05/17/20- Eric Daniel Grabis, age 41 of Leonardtown- False Statement by DFC. Roszell# 296. CASE# 27750-20

05/17/20- Shaquille Marsalis Stewart, age 27 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase# 346. CASE# 27585-20

05/17/20- Aaron Jacob Windsor, age 24 of no fixed address- Theft Scheme by Dep. T. Snyder# 342. CASE# 28223-20

05/18/20- Frederic Drew Brooks, age 22 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 17079-20

05/18/20- Nicholas Walter Bond, age 31 of California- Theft and Credit Card Steal Another’s by Dep. Wimberly# 357. CASE# 74838-19

05/18/20- John NMN Money, age 47 of Mechanicsville- Animal Cruelty by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 28454-20

05/19/20- William Scurlock Casselle Jr., age 30 of Virginia- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fenwick# 338. CASE# 12520-20

05/19/20- Shawn Michael Clarke, age 37 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Katulich# 363. CASE# 28978-20

05/20/20- Mindy Jo Blado, age 40 of Charlotte Hall- Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 31232-20

05/20/20- Francis Xavier Hill Jr., age 24 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Graves# 201. CASE# 21846-20

05/20/20- Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr., age 46 of Hollywood- Theft by Dep. Graves# 354. CASE# 2014102-

05/20/20- Chazze Le Marko Hall, age 29 of California- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 13056-20

05/21/20- Frank John Leitera, age 24 of Leonardtown- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Graves# 354. CASE# 11134-20

05/21/20- Vicki Marie Curtis, age 42 of Lexington Park- False Statement to Officer by Dep. Palmer# 373. CASE# 10174-20

05/22/20- Tyler Nathaniel Hair, age 26 of Mechanicsville- Indecent Exposure by Dep. Wynnyk# 351. CASE# 28691-20

05/23/20- Rasheed Rashaun Heyliger, age 29 of Lexington Park- Sex Offense 4th Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Worrey# 152. CASE# 31062-20

05/23/20- Mattea Kaydell Linville, age 19 of Lexington Park- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 18720-20

05/24/20- Robert Lee Moore Jr., age 54 of Clements- Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Wilson# 370. CASE# 32521-20

05/24/20- Amanda Rae Bailey, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 26914-20

05/24/20- Jerdarius Levael Harrod, age 26 of no fixed address- Violate Protective Order and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Fenwick# 338. CASE# 21871-20

05/25/20- Kelli Aaliyah Richardson, age 19 of Lexington Park- Animal Cruelty-Fail to Provide by Dep. Luffey# 352. CASE# 18182-20

05/25/20- Christopher Aloysius Guy, age 35 of Mechanicsville- Burglary 4th Degree by Cpl. Pesante# 153. CASE# 31713-20

05/26/20- James Craig Proctor, age 32 of no fixed address- Theft by Dep. Burgess# 355. CASE# 14977-20

05/26/20- Kalvin Jermaine Young, age 42 of Mechanicsville- Theft Scheme, Theft, Rogue and Vagabond, and Credit Card Steal Another’s by Cpl. Pesante# 153. CASE# 13958-20

05/26/20- Joshua William Pease, age 38 of Mechanicsville- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Hartzell# 97. CASE# 32522-20

05/26/20- Rosanne Elizabeth Nial, age 42 of Park Hall- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Bowling# 327. CASE# 30586-20

05/28/20- David Allen Otte, age 54 of no fixed address- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 32538-20

05/28/20- Nikko Muhammad Mason Coates, age 19 of Mechanicsville- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Dep. Katulich# 363. CASE# 15734-20

05/28/20- Angela Lynne Deaton, age 38 of Great Mills- Theft and Rogue and Vagabond by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 29392-20

05/31/20- Isaiah Tremaine Luttrell, age 20 of Lexington Park- Peace Order-Fail to Comply by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 32982-20