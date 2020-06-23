St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted Sex Offender

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kyle Wayne Jones, age 27, of no fixed address.

Jones is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and is classified as a Tier III lifetime registrant/offender.

Jones is described by police as a white male, 5’4” and weighs 220 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes and frequents the Lexington Park area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Wayne Jones, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.