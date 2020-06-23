Woman Arrested Twice and Released in Less Than 24 Hours, Charged with Assault, Robbery, and Resisting Arrest

On June 3, 2020, Dep. Edwards responded to 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance.

Dep. Edwards arrived on scene, and observed Sara Wagner Zetty, age 35 of no fixed address, actively assaulting the victim, yelling, and causing a disturbance.

A second victim advised Dep. Edwards Zetty had also assaulted them by scratching the victim on the chest, shoulders, arms and stomach. The victim suffered numerous scratches as a result of the assault.

Zetty was placed under arrest at which time she tensed up and actively attempted to pull away from Dep. Edwards. Zetty also kicked Dep. Edwards. Zetty was charged with three counts of Assault 2nd Degree, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct. CASE# 34937-20

Zetty was released on her own recognizance within 24 hours of the arrest.

On June 4, 2020, Dep. Wilhelmi was in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, when he observed the victim trying to get his attention.

Contact was made with the victim, and inside the victim’s vehicle was Sara Wagner Zetty, age 35 of no fixed address. Investigation determined the victim provided Zetty with a ride, and Zetty began demanding money from the victim and began threatening the victim.

The victim provided Zetty with money, however Zetty began demanding additional money, and refused to exit the victim’s vehicle. Zetty was arrested and charged with Robbery. CASE# 34875-20

Zetty was released on the same day as the robbery arrest on a $500 bond.

