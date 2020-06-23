St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Leonardtown Man Wanted for Stalking

June 23, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Wayne Joseph Brooks, age 28 of Leonardtown. Brooks is a white male, 6’4” and weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Brooks has active warrants for the following charges:

  • Stalking
  • Violation of Protective Order
  • Violation of Probation/False Statement to Officer

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Joseph Brooks is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth O’Connor at (301) 475-4200 extension 78075 or by email at Elizabeth.OConnor@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


