EXCLUSIVE: Police in St. Mary’s County Make Arrest in Double Shooting at Lexington Park Car Wash

Trevon Charles Brooks, 27, of Lusby, was arrested for the shooting of two people at at the Extreme Clean Car Wash on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at approximately 10:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Sheetz on Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park, for a reported gunshot victim.

An ambulance leaving Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39 in Lexington Park reported an adult male was at the station with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

Police arrived at the Sheetz and found one gunshot victim in the back of a car at the gas pumps and reported the victim was an adult male with at least one gunshot wound to the back. That victim was conscious, alert and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopters transported both patients to area trauma centers for treatment.

St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) determined that two male victims, ages 21 and 31 years old, had been shot while at the Extreme Clean Car Wash located on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

Police made contact with an adult witness who was in the parking lot of the car wash at the time of the shooting and he told police that prior to the shooting an unknown male approached him and began to argue with him about gang affiliations due to the fact he (the witness) was in possession of a red bandana. Following the argument, the male left the area in a white Nissan Sentra, which was parked in the parking lot of the car wash.

The witness described the male as an African American with blue hair, which he had never seen in the area previously. About twenty five minutes later, the same male returned to the area in his vehicle, and as he drove by the parking lot, he reached out of the front driver’s side window and began to shoot at a crowd of people. The witness described hearing several gunshots as the crowd ducked for cover and fled from the area.

The incident was captured by video security cameras at the car wash, and a Sheriff’s deputy who was familiar with the male identified him as Trevon Charles Brooks, 28, of Lusby.

Police located the white Nissan Sentra described by the witness in the parking lot of A to Z/Hertz Car Rentals on Three Notch Rd, in Lexington Park. The owner of the business told police he rented the vehicle to Jessica Rivers, and was familiar with Jessica and her boyfriend, Tre, due to the fact they had rented vehicles from him previously. He described Tre as a black male in his twenties that had dyed his hair blue.

Trevon Charles Brooks, 28, of Lusby was charged with the following:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder (2 counts)

Assault 1st Degree (2 counts)

Assault 2 nd Degree (2 counts)

Degree (2 counts) Reckless Endangerment (2 counts)

Handgun in a Vehicle

Loaded Handgun on a Person

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony/Crime of Violence

_________________________

In November of 2007, Trevon Charles Brooks, who was fifteen-years-old at the time was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault in the first-degree, and reckless endangerment after he shot another teen with a .22 caliber rifle in a dispute over a bicycle tire, in Lusby. Trevon Charles Brooks was charged as an adult, after he shot a fifteen-year-old male in the rear of his left thigh, the victim was unarmed and running away from Brooks when he was shot.

Police recovered a semi-automatic Savage Arms, Stevens model 62 .22 caliber long rifle.

_________________________

In January of 2019, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a 31-count indictment charging Trevon Charles Brooks with various weapons violations.

Brooks was arrested after trespassing and killing a deer in Calvert County.

The grand jury indicted Brooks on seven counts each of controlled dangerous substance possession of firearms and shotgun possession with a felony conviction, 14 counts of shotgun possession while disqualified, two counts of illegal possession of ammunition and one count of trespassing on posted property.





