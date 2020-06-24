AUDIO: Police Investigating Double Shooting in Waldorf, Two Victims Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 3000 Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find two victims with gunshot wounds, a 30 year-old male, and a 60-year-old male. Both victims were conscious, alert, and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the 30-year-old male to an area trauma center. Emergency medical personnel transported the 60-year-old male by ground to an area trauma center.

At this time, no suspect description or information is available.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/ccso-shooting.mp3