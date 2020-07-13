Lexington Park Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville, His Second Impaired Driving Arrest in Nine Days

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at approximately 2:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27171 Baptist Church Road and Burning Oaks Lane in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to report one vehicle off the roadway and overturned, and one vehicle in the roadway, with no subjects trapped.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The second driver, later identified as Walead Othman, 53, of Lexington Park, was placed under arrest at the scene of the crash. Othman was previously arrested just nine days prior to this incident on Great Mills Road for impaired driving.



Driving vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance

Driving vehicle while so far impaired by drugs cannot drive safely

CDS: Possession-not marijuana (suspected cocaine)

Possession of contraband at place of confinement

Othman has been charged with the following below for the rollover collision on June 23, 2020.

Othman has been charged with the following for the impaired driving arrest on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 8:24 a.m., on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Driving/attempting to drive vehicle while so far impaired by drugs, cannot drive safely

Negligent driving vehicle in careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person

Reckless driving vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety of persons and property

Driver changing lanes when unsafe

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Click here to join their team!

