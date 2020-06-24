Charles County Public Schools Launches Parent Survey for Fall 2020 School Reopening

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is in the early stages of planning for the reopening of school in the fall. Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill and the Board of Education want opinions and feedback from parents.

A brief survey is available for parent input and includes questions about distance learning, transportation preferences, meals and on-site learning. The survey is available in English by clicking here. A Spanish version is posted here. The survey closes at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26.

Earlier this month, Dr. Hill appointed five school system committees to provide suggestions on possible options for reopening at the end of August. The committees include Elementary, Middle and High schools as well as operations and safety.

CCPS staff will present a reopening plan to the Board of Education for approval by early August. Additionally, CCPS is conducting a virtual community town hall on Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m. CCPS will post additional details later this week on the school system website, www.ccboe.com, about the town hall, including how parents can participate.