Charles County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out Planned for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Change of Date for this Year’s National Night Out: To ensure our community remains safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, at the recommendation of the National Association of Town Watch, is postponing National Night Out from August 4 to a tentative date of Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Typically, these events include block parties, cookouts, and other fun events.

For decades, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has received awards and acknowledgement from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention for having some of the largest numbers of neighborhoods registered to participate.

For more information about NNO in Charles County, contact Ms. Connie Gray, Our Community Organizer, can be reached at (301) 932-3080. For more information about National Night out in general, click on this link: https://natw.org/.

