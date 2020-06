On Thursday, June 25, 2020 at approximately 12:50 a.m., firefighters from Hughesville and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to 27630 Woodburn Hill Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported commercial vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Telescopic Boom Lift (Cherry picker) fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.