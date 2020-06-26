St. Mary’s County Government Independence Holiday Operations

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance the Independence Day holiday.

Landfill and Convenience Centers

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six Convenience Centers, will be closed on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The Landfill and Convenience Centers will be open for normal business hours July 3 and July 5. For hours of operation and information on services, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/.

Libraries

All three St. Mary’s County library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed July 4 and 5. Libraries will operate under COVID-19 Operations on July 3. For information please visit https://www.stmalib.org/update.

Recreation and Parks

For details on current operations, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/RPReOpeningsFinalUpdate2b.pdf.

Senior Services

All St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Transit Systems

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), and the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will be closed on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in observance of Independence Day. The STS will be open for normal business hours prior to and after the holiday. SSTAP will return to its normal schedule on Monday, July 6. Visit our website for bus routes and information on STS or SSTAP.