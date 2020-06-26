Charles County Announces Two New Assistant Superintendents

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has two new assistant superintendents joining the school system’s executive leadership team. Nikial Majors, executive director of human resources for CCPS, was named as an assistant superintendent of human resources. Her appointment is effective July 1. Majors has managed all human resource operations for the school system as an executive director since October 2017.

Joining the leadership team with Superintendent Kimberly Hill as assistant superintendent of fiscal services is Karen Acton. Acton brings more than 35 years of financial experience to CCPS. Acton begins her position with CCPS on July 20.

Hill said she is excited to expand her leadership team to include two strong leaders in their respective fields.

“Both Acton and Majors are skilled leaders who are focused on building strong teams to accomplish CCPS goals. I am excited to continue working with Majors. Her commitment to bringing highly qualified and diverse talent to CCPS schools and facilities is evident her work ethic, our revamped onboarding procedures and the number of diverse staff in schools and classrooms. Acton brings to CCPS years of financial leadership and budget experience in the private sector. For the past five years, she was a financial executive working with a budget similar in size to CCPS. I look forward to Acton joining the CCPS family and bringing a wealth of financial experience to our budget and finance operations,” Hill said.

Since joining CCPS in 2017, Majors led the expansion of recruitment efforts to hire diverse candidates. Under her leadership, CCPS doubled its percentage of minority teacher hires last school year, launched a strategic recruitment committee and implemented new teacher retention initiatives. As of 2019, CCPS leads the tri-county school systems in the hiring of minority teachers. Majors also led human resources staff in updating CCPS employee onboarding procedures, the restructuring of salary scales during union negotiations, and embedding among her staff a culture and commitment to effective employee relations.



Majors said she is excited to continue her work with CCPS. ”I am excited to be appointed to this position. I look forward to continuing to help build and foster a culture focused on attracting, retaining, and developing quality talent while also ensuring CCPS people strategies are aligned with the Board’s strategic goals and the Superintendent’s system initiatives,” Majors said.

Prior to joining CCPS, Majors served as the regional human resources director for eight years and the human resources manager for two years with Nixon Peabody LLP, a global law firm in Washington, D.C.

Majors has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Towson University, and a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Human Resources Management from Johns Hopkins University. She is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and the Human Resources Association National Capital Area (HRA-NCA). Majors holds both the SHRM-SCP and SPHR certifications.



Acton brings to CCPS more than 35 years of budget and finance experience. She said she is excited to begin her work with CCPS and work in her local community.

“I am very excited about joining Charles County Public Schools and an organization that gives back to the community. I have been fortunate in my career to work for organizations that give back to the community and Charles County Public Schools does that,” Acton said.

Prior to joining CCPS, Acton served as controller for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C. In her position, Acton oversaw revenues of nearly $274 million. She provided direction to the accounting and business operation, and grants administration units within the Office of Finance and Accounting. Acton managed accounting staff within accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, bank reconciliations, general ledger entries and general ledger analysis. Additionally, she coordinated the annual audit process, worked closely with the chief financial officer to prepare monthly and yearly financial reports and analysis, and developed financial business plans and forecasts including cash flow projections.

Acton is not new to working in the Charles County community. Before taking on positions in Washington, D.C., Acton worked in the media and publishing field. For six years, Acton was the chief financial officer for the Post Community Media, LLC and Post Newsweek Media. Her experience included overseeing operational departments, human resources, technology and finance, as well as supervising and managing accounting departments, including a controller. In these roles, Acton oversaw financial operations resulting in nearly $40 million in annual revenues.

Prior to her experience as a chief financial officer, Acton was the controller and publisher for eight years for Southern Maryland Newspapers in Waldorf, and controller and general manager of Chesapeake Publishing in Waldorf for nearly 20 years. In these roles Acton not only oversaw all accounting and financial aspects of operations, but she was responsible for the daily operations of four community newspapers and printing manufacturing plants.

Acton has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and a Master of Science in Financial Management from the University of Maryland University College. She has held positions on the board of directors with the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, and the board of governors with the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center. Additionally, Acton was both a member and executive board member of the MDDC Press Association for 15 years.

