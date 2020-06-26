Rotary Club of Prince Frederick Donates $20,000 to End Hunger in Calvert County

The Rotary Club of Prince Frederick, MD donated $20,000 to End Hunger In Calvert County to ensure that 1,300 children in Calvert County, who stopped receiving school meals, will continue to be fed.

“Food is not something anyone, especially children, should ever worry about,” says Jeremy Robinson Club Member of Rotary Club Prince Frederick. “We are proud to serve our community and help meet the basic needs of thousands of children. Rotary’s motto is ‘Service Above Self’, that is a value that Rotary’s Prince Frederick Club lives by.”

As part of COVID-19 precautions, Calvert County Public Schools closed their doors in March causing thousands of children in Calvert County to stop receiving breakfast and lunch at school. Though the State set up programs and pick-up locations throughout Maryland, some families could not make the time slots and pick-up requirements. This left a gap for 1,300 children in our community.



In partnership with Calvert County Public Schools and Calvert County School Resource Officers, Kids Kits are delivered to children’s homes every Monday and Tuesday. Kids Kits are a four-day supply of breakfast, snacks and lunch. Because of the generosity of individuals and groups like Rotary Club Prince Frederick, these children have continued to receive food.

“End Hunger In Calvert County is proud to partner with Rotary,” says Jacqueline Miller, President of End Hunger. “It’s precisely this type of collaboration that maintains the important values of community and cause and collaboration. Children will eat tonight because of their fine work.”

End Hunger In Calvert County will continue to provide kits to children throughout the summer and as long as needed and until schools are able to resume normal operations.

For more information about End Hunger In Calvert County, to sign up to volunteer, or make a donation, please visit endhungercalvert.org.

