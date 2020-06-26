Maryland State Police Seek Women to Join Maryland’s Finest, and Announce 2020 Youth Leadership Seminar

The Maryland State Police announce Year of the Woman: 2020 Youth Leadership and Law Enforcement Seminar, a free event held in August to enroll, train and develop future generations of young women about the benefits of a law enforcement career.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed 2020 as the Year of the Woman in Maryland. In support of his proclamation, and in celebration of an amendment committed to women’s rights, the Maryland State Police has decided to dedicate its first annual youth seminar to Maryland’s next generation of female leaders.

The two day, action packed, conference is free and will be held August 21, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 12 noon at the Maryland State Police Training Academy in Sykesville. High school and college students interested in starting a career in law enforcement are invited to learn about ‘Maryland’s Finest’ from female troopers who specialize in a wide range of expertise.



Attendees will learn about Maryland law, military drill and ceremony, fitness and wellness, defensive tactics and explore the many facets of a career in law enforcement. They will learn how to protect themselves and take part in a variety of training workshops geared toward a greater understanding of leadership, character development and life skills.

Female troopers from the K-9 Unit, Aviation, and other specialized units will be on hand to share their experiences about life as a state trooper. Along with this exciting opportunity, food and lodging will be provided on the campus of the Maryland State Police Academy. Each barrack commander will select one applicant to represent their respective county, including Baltimore City.

To qualify for enrollment, applicants must submit either a two-minute self-taped video or a written essay to explain why they are interested in a career in law enforcement. The deadline for applications is midnight (EST) on July 15, 2020. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. For more application guidelines, please visit, 2020 Youth Leadership & Law Enforcement Seminar

