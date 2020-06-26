St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:20 am, the suspects selected clothing from a display table at the Lexington Park Foot Locker and walked out of the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Rycyzyn at 301-475-4200, ext. 78030 or email michael.rycyzyn@stmarysmd.com. Case # 38289-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

