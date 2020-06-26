AUDIO: 3-Year-Old Transported to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries After Falling Into Pool in Leonardtown

June 26, 2020

On Friday, June 26, 2020, at approximately 12:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 48000 block of Candela Place in Leonardtown, for the reported CPR in progress.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller stated the victim was a 3-year-old that fell into a pool and was not breathing.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch and found the child with agonal breathing.

Emergency medical personnel transported the child to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab responded to the scene, the incident is under investigation.




