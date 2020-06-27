Prince Frederick Man Charged In Multiple Hit-And-Run Crashes In Queen Anne’s County

Maryland State Police have formally charged a man who was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple hit-and-run crashes in just a matter of minutes in Queen Anne’s County.

The suspect, Sean Michael Tettimer, 27, of Prince Frederick, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, drug possession and related traffic charges. He was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton treatment of his injuries. He is now being held without bond in the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.

Shortly before 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash along Route 50 East just after the exit of the Bay Bridge. According to a preliminary investigation, Tettimer, who was driving a white Mercury sedan, had struck a guardrail on the Bay Bridge before it struck a tractor-trailer on eastbound Route 50 by Thompson Creek Road.

Tettimer continued to drive east on Route 50 as troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of his vehicle. Tettimer next struck a Honda CRV and a Chevy Tahoe. His vehicle eventually experienced mechanical failure and came to rest along the shoulder of Route 50 just prior to Maryland Route 213.

Troopers took Tettimer into custody at the scene without further incident. According to a preliminary investigation, Tettimer also had possession of suspected heroin in his vehicle.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Route 50 just prior to Route 213 was partially closed briefly following the crashes.

The case remains under investigation …