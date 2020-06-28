Governor Hogan Appoints Jose M. Gonzalez of Charles County to CSM Board of Trustees

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Jose M. Gonzalez of Charles County to serve the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) as trustee, effective July 1, 2020 through 2024.

Gonzalez has a distinguished record of public service that includes more than 30 years of experience in weapon systems development and acquisition for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). As a member of DoD’s Senior Executive Service, he oversaw major defense acquisition programs for the Office of the Secretary of Defense valued at more than $70 billion annually. He was awarded the Presidential rank of Meritorious Executive in 2018.

“I am honored for this opportunity to serve,” shared Gonzalez. “CSM plays a vital role in the future of our community and its citizens.”

Gonzalez received a bachelor of science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland; a master’s degree in Public Administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is a graduate of the Leadership for a Democratic Society program from the Federal Executive Institute.

Gonzalez is a 30-year resident of Charles County, where he lives in La Plata with his wife Margie and neighboring daughters Jessica, Holly and grandchildren.

CSM’s trustees also include, Jay Webster, Samuel C. Jones, Christy Lombardi and Ken Abell of St. Mary’s County; Shawn Coates and Cordelia Postell of Charles County; and Dr. John W. Roache and Sonja Cox of St. Mary’s County. Serving as secretary/treasurer to the board is CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy and as Senior Executive Associate to the board is Larisa Pfeiffer. For information about the college’s leadership, visit https://www.csmd.edu/about/leadership/.

CSM’s Board of Trustees is the governing body providing leadership and oversight of the college’s mission and policies. Members are appointed by the governor for five-year terms. The board consists of nine members, with Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties equally represented. The chair and vice chair are selected by the trustees among themselves annually.

