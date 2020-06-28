St. Mary’s County Public Schools Grab and Go Lunch Weekly Schedule

June 28, 2020

St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center and Food and Nutrition Services is pleased to announce its free summer meals program in partnership with a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.  Meals are for children 18 years and younger free of charge.  Details about the grab and go lunch pick-up and weekly activity bag pick-up are included below.

Monday through Thursday, during the weeks of July 6th – August 13th, SMCPS’ Food and Nutrition Services will operate a Grab and Go Lunch pick up at Lexington Park Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.  Parents or guardians may visit either site to pick up a nutritious meal for their child.

Additionally, on Wednesdays, July 8th – August 5th, the SMCPS’ Judy Center will be offering weekly learn at home activity bags at Lexington Park Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For more information regarding weekly activity bags please contact the Judy Center at 301-863- 4068, and for additional information regarding grab and go lunch, please contact Food and Nutrition Services at foodservice@smcps.org.

This entry was posted on June 28, 2020 at 4:34 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Education, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.