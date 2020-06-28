Charles County Town Hall Meetings on Monday, June 29, 2020, for Possibility of Reopening Schools in Fall of 2020

The Board of Education and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) are conducting two town halls Monday, June 29. A town hall for CCPS staff and teachers is set for 4-5:30 p.m. on Monday, and a parent/community town hall is set for 6-7:30 p.m.

The town halls are about the reopening of schools in the fall and will be broadcast as WebEx virtual meetings. Both town halls will be streamed live on the school system website, www.ccboe.com, and aired live on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon FiOS Channel 12. Staff will provide a presentation outlining reopening options. The presentations also will include results compiled from recent staff/parent surveys. A comment period will follow.

About the town halls and how to submit comments

The Board and CCPS staff will not be responding to questions during the town halls. Questions can be emailed in advance to boardmail@ccboe.com, and will be used to develop a frequently asked questions page on the CCPS website.

The Board and CCPS are hosting the town halls to gather opinions and feedback on options to reopen schools in the fall. The presentations provided during the town hall include options suggested by five school system committees representing the following – elementary-, middle, and high-school levels, operations, and health and safety.

Staff, parents and community members can provide comments for consideration by the Board and Superintendent Hill using the following:

Provide comments through the CCPS website here: https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/town-hall-comment-form. Comments should not exceed 250 words; however, users can upload written documents to the website using the provided form.

Call the public comment voicemail line at 240-776-5803 and leave a voice message. Staff will compile messages for review.

Written comments can be mailed to: Charles County Public Schools, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD, 20646. Deadline to submit comments is Monday, July 6.

Copies of the presentations to be shared at the town halls will be posted on the school system website at ccboe.com for review. CCPS staff are planning to present reopening options to the Board in August.