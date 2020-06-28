Governor Hogan Announces Safe and Phased Reopening Plan for Assisted Living Facilities

Governor Larry Hogan today announced a safe and phased reopening plan for Maryland’s assisted living facilities as part of the state’s commitment to protect vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This plan requires universal screenings and face coverings for staff and visitors, mandates widespread testing, and allows for limited visitation.

“As our state continues to reopen, we remain committed to protecting our most vulnerable Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland has consistently taken some of the earliest and most aggressive actions in the nation to protect older populations. We will continue to lead in these efforts, while also allowing for more Marylanders to safely visit their loved ones.”



The facility must not be experiencing an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, defined as one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member.

Absence of any facility-onset COVID-19 cases within the last 14 days.

Universal source control must be in place, requiring anyone else entering the facility to wear a face mask or cloth face covering at all times while in the facility.

Staff must have access to adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Provided a facility has met the prerequisites, limited visitation is allowable if:

Visitors and residents wear a face covering at all times.

Visitors and residents maintain proper social distancing at all times.

There is not an ongoing outbreak at the facility.

Additionally, it is strongly recommended that there are no more than two visitors at a time per resident per visit.

Read the Maryland Department of Health’s order and guidance.



Last week, the governor announced the beginning of limited outdoor visitation at Maryland nursing homes, where the state is conducting follow-on testing for all staff, as well as facilities with active cases. As of today, there are active COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state’s 227 nursing homes.