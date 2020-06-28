Papa Johns in Solomons Temporarily Shut Down Due to Employee Testing Positive for COVID-19

Papa John’s Chesapeake Bay Area reported the following on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

“We just received word that one of our team members in our Solomon’s location in Calvert County has tested positive for the COVID-19.

In response, we have closed temporarily to deep clean and disinfect the restaurant, beyond our daily diligence, by a Company certified in Covid disinfecting. We will follow all CDC, Calvert Health Department, and Papa John’s guidelines for a proper and safe reopening as it relates to the staffing and disinfecting of the restaurant.

This temporary closure is isolated to our Solomon’s location only. Pick up is available at our nearest locations in Hollywood or Prince Frederick. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and team members; thus we thank you for your understanding and continued support. Stay tuned for any updates on our reopening.”