State to Expand Testing in Anne Arundel County, Positivity Rate Drops to New Low of 4.84%, Daily Positivity Rate at 4.74%

Maryland’s key COVID-19 health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction, with the statewide positivity rate dropping to a new low of 4.84%, and total current hospitalizations remaining stable at 447.

The state reported 12,586 tests completed during the past 24 hours, its fifth-highest total during the pandemic.

“I want to continue to stress to all Marylanders that the fight against this virus is far from over,” said Governor Hogan.

“While our numbers continue to trend in a positive direction, we are seeing rapidly rising case numbers in states all across the country—and even on the other side of our state border in some nearby communities. It is vital that Marylanders remain vigilant, wear face coverings, wash their hands, and practice physical distancing so that we can continue on our road to recovery.”

215 Major Testing Sites, Expanded Testing in Anne Arundel County. The governor also announced today that COVID-19 testing has now expanded to 215 major sites in Maryland—up more than double from a month ago.

On Sunday, Baltimore City became the seventh jurisdiction to meet the statewide goal of testing 10% of the population in all 24 jurisdictions, and this morning, Talbot County became the eighth to meet this milestone. Among the state’s five most populous jurisdictions, only Anne Arundel (7%) has tested less than 8% of its population.

“The state has, and will continue to have, an abundant supply of testing available at no out-of-pocket cost to anyone who needs to be tested,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to congratulate Talbot County leaders and health officials on becoming our eighth jurisdiction to test 10% of their population. To supplement Anne Arundel County’s efforts, we are announcing expanded, appointment-free testing at the Glen Burnie VEIP site beginning this Wednesday. We will continue to adapt and expand testing capacity across the state as needed.”

To learn more about COVID-19 testing and view an interactive map of testing sites, visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/symptoms-testing.

