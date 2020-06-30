Maryland State Police Announces All Pending Firearm Purchase Background Investigations Complete

Four days of around-the-clock work resulted in the completion of all pending background investigations for regulated firearm purchase applicants that had been delayed due to a state data system failure.

Since the data system was restored at about 8:30 p.m. on June 24th, employees at the Maryland State Police Licensing Division worked 24-hours-a-day through 8:30 p.m. yesterday to complete background checks on persons who had applied to purchase regulated firearms. Priority was given to those who had received firearms after the mandated seven-day waiting period had expired, but before their background checks had been completed.

Licensing Division employees completed more than 2,000 background investigations for regulated firearm purchase applications during that four day period. They confirmed that no regulated firearms were released to any prohibited persons during this time.

As of this morning, Licensing Division employees have returned to normal shifts. All applications to purchase regulated firearms are now being completed within the seven day waiting period set forth in Maryland law.

The Maryland State Police Licensing Division appreciates the cooperation and assistance provided by the licensed firearms dealers in the state during this time. The Division is also grateful for the efforts of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to address the data system failure as promptly as possible.