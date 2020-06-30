CalvertHealth Foundation 31st Annual Golf Classic Rescheduled and Planned for Monday, October 19, 2020

The CalvertHealth Foundation is excited to announce the rescheduled date for the 31st Annual CalvertHealth Foundation Golf Classic to Monday, October 19 at the Cannon Club in Lothian, MD. Proceeds from the annual tournament will be used to support our community’s increasing need for mental health.

“Now more than ever with the ever-present concerns of COVID-19, our mental health is just as important as our physical wellbeing,” said Director of Behavioral Health Jennifer Messix BSN, RN-BC who oversees the medical center’s inpatient and outpatient behavioral health needs. “As the mental health needs of our community grow, we need to expand with those needs. We are committed to providing solutions that address all areas of health including mental and emotional health for both adolescents and adults,” continued Messix.



Support from this year’s Benefit Golf Classic will provide age-appropriate, enhanced therapeutic healing environments for both inpatient and outpatient mental health needs. The $5.4 million construction project will have a significant impact on the growing number of people – both young and old – who seek behavioral health services at our local community hospital.

The CalvertHealth Golf Classic is once again returning to the Cannon Club, previously known as Old South Country Club, which is recognized as one of the best courses in the mid-Atlantic. The Foundation is proud to partner with the Cannon Club for its annual tournament.

Various sponsorship levels are available including tee signs, foursomes and corporate packages. “While the format of the tournament may be a bit different this year, following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the cause remains the same – to serve the needs of our local medical center,” stated Associate Vice President of the CalvertHealth Foundation Theresa Johnson.

The Cannon Club is open and adhering to all CDC guidelines for best practices.

Since the tournament began in 1990, it has raised more than $1.5 million for equipment and programs at CalvertHealth Medical Center.

Those interested in registering can contact the Foundation office online at http://www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic or call 410.414.4570.

