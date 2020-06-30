Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to Host More Youth Baseball Day Camps Coached by MLB Veterans on July 6, and July 20, 2020

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their plans to host two more Youth Baseball Day Camps, the week of July 6th, and the week of July 20th at Regency Furniture Stadium. CLICK HERE to purchase.

The team’s first baseball camp was a massive success. “Not only did we have a blast with all of the kids, but we saw substantial improvement in skill in every single camper,” said Blue Crabs Broadcaster, Andrew Bandstra.

The camp will be run following social distancing guidelines. Fifty campers will be allowed to sign up each day. The MLB veteran and La Plata native Daryl Thompson, as well as former Baltimore Orioles outfielder, LJ Hoes, will be providing the instruction. During lunch time (campers bring their own food), campers will have the chance to pick the coaches brains, and ask what it was like playing in the MLB.

The camp will run from 10AM-3PM. The cost is $50, and that price gives a camper one day of camp. Campers may sign up separately for multiple days of the camp at the same price point.



The day will begin with 30 minutes of warmups, stretching, and catch. Pitchers will then begin working on mechanics with Daryl Thompson, while hitters begin hitting drills with LJ Hoes. This will be followed by extensive fielding drills, and on-field batting practice, just like the players do before games. During this batting practice, fielders will work on individualized drills, while hitters will get detailed instruction. To finish the day, all campers will go to their defensive position and take infield and outfield. The Blue Crabs will be accepting campers ages 8-16.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs – The Blue Crabs play 126 regular season games in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs. The Blue Crabs, set to kick off their 13th season of baseball, call Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland home. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) – With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a, player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 22-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.