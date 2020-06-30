St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Missing Person Located

June 30, 2020
Missing Person

UPDATE: Ms. Tompkins has been located.  Please disregard the earllier lookout.

6/30/20: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Advisory: Missing Person – Tami Marie Tompkins

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Tami Tompkins.

Tompkins is described as a white female 5’6″ 175lbs last seen in the Park Hall area at approximately 12:45 a.m., on Tuesday, June 30th.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, no shoes with a hair in pony tail.

Anyone with information please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

